Greenfield Union, a community hit hard by COVID, returns to in-person learning

On Monday, Greenfield Union School District began to welcome back its first wave of general education students onto its campuses for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Kern County nearly a year ago.
“Teachers and administrators indicated there were many smiling faces on the campuses along with ‘first day of school’ excitement,” said Superintendent Ramon Hendrix.
The south Bakersfield elementary district welcomed back its TK, K, 1st and 6th grade students Monday. By March 22, it plans to bring back the rest of its elementary students.
The return of Greenfield Union is part of a trend of large Kern County districts, such as Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, opening for the first time since the pandemic began. But Greenfield Union is unique in that it is the first large elementary district, one just shy of 10,000 students, located in a part of the county hard-hit by COVID.
“This community has a lot of frontline, blue collar workers who are working every day and couldn’t work from home in this pandemic,” said Hendrix.
Two of the ZIP codes that most of its schools draw from, 93307 and 93313, have had COVID positivity rates higher than Arvin, Buttonwillow and Lamont throughout the course of the pandemic, according to data from the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
“I can understand some of our families’ concerns because of the infections but we are providing a safe and secure environment for our students to learn,” Hendrix said. “Our students are excited and eager to learn.”
Hendrix said that, overall, families were split right down the middle when it came to their interest in remaining in distance learning or starting to attend school in-person. But some schools were as low as 35 percent opting for in-person, and others were as high as 70 percent.
McKee Middle School had 37.5 percent opting for in-person. Principal Brandon Duncan said that the parents who had their children remain in distance learning had a wide variety of reasons for wanting to stay there. Some said they wanted to wait for everyone to get vaccinated, and some thought August would be a better time.
Some parents were eager to have their children get out after being cooped up so long during the pandemic. Anthony Amaya, the father of a son at Granite Point Elementary and a daughter at McKee, was grateful to have his kids get out of the house for awhile, even just for a few hours. His son was beaming after his first day back at school.
”They really don’t go outside,” he said. “It’s a change of scenery for them.”
Monday morning seemed to go so swimmingly that other parents were wanting to switch their students into in-person instruction, too.
“We’re not sure if they’re seeing these kids on Zoom or their friends are telling them, but we had a number of calls this morning saying now they want to come back, so we’re scheduling them,” Duncan said.
The impact of COVID did factor into some families’ decisions to go back. Sixth-grade teacher Connie Tablit noted that she had two students in her class who had lost parents to COVID, and neither had opted for in-person learning.
Even those who did return had reservations. Sixth-grade teacher Melanie Riley said she surveyed her students before they came back and found that some of them were nervous that they would be judged for being afraid of the virus. She addressed some of those fears in her discussion of the importance of everyone following social distancing rules.
“We had that conversation when we opened the class today,” she said. “We’re all at different places of comfortability.”
Sixth-grader Carlos Lechuga was very excited to be in a classroom with his teacher, Tablit, on Monday morning. Everything was better on his first day on a new campus, he said. He had his friends and it was more fun to go to school in person instead of “watching a screen.”
“I could explain myself more,” Lechuga said. “It was hard to do, especially on a computer.”
Lechuga was one of three students in his classroom Monday morning, but Tablit and other middle school teachers at McKee were pulling off the wizardry teachers routinely do. They managed to keep students who remained in distance learning engaged at the same time they taught students in the classroom. Those who have opted for in-person learning come in two days a week, so every student will receive remote instruction from the classroom at some point.
Parents were excited to get their students back in the classroom. Stephanie Citron said her son had never had an issue with grades until he had to move into distance learning.
“The online learning just wasn’t for him. He’s more hands-on, so he was not doing very well,” she said. “Him being back is going to help him get his grades back up.”
The teachers at McKee said they felt safe and were surprised at how well things went after their first day.
”I love it. I thought it was going to be stressful, but they’re making me laugh,” Tablit said. “It feels normal. It feels good to be silly with them and stuff again.”