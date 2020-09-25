Greenfield Union School District students will continue in a distance learning format until the end of December, according to a letter sent to staff and families by Superintendent Ramon Hendrix on Thursday. The only exceptions will be small groups of vulnerable students brought in for in-person learning.
Hendrix wrote that though COVID-19 infection rates have been declining in Kern County, they continue to be a problem for southeast Bakersfield where the district's communities are.
"There is continued concern about the infection rates in [ZIP] codes within the Greenfield Union School District, where infection rates are significantly higher than other parts of Kern County," he wrote.
The district is working on a plan to bring back small groups of students with special needs, homeless and foster youth and English learners. Districts both large and small have been gradually working on bringing in these small groups of students. The state allows them to, even when their COVID-19 case and test rates put them in the most restrictive “purple tier” as is the case in Kern. Districts don’t need approval from local public health departments, though many, including Greenfield, are reaching out to Kern County public health officials for guidance as they craft their plans.
Hendrix's letter says that the administration and Board of Trustees will continue to monitor COVID-19 rates in the area as well as rely on state guidance when making a decision about whether to come back for the remaining school year.
SMART. Wait and see if a second more deadly wave develops like the Spanish flu of 1918
What a joke! In the age group 0-19 if a child catches the virus, they have a 99.997% chance of a full recovery! What age group attends Greenfield?
Opening schools is a concern because of how Covid spreads- EXPONENTIALLY.
Kids could be asymptomatic and bring Covid home to others. Let's not forget about all the many adults it takes to run a school. LOOK AT THE BIG PICTURE.
