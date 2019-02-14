The 6th annual Breakfast of Champions Kids Cooking competition will be held on Feb. 21 by Greenfield Union School District.
The competition will take place at Ollivier Middle School at 7310 Monitor St., according to the press release.
The district puts on the cooking competition to promote healthy choices of nutrition as part of their Wellness Policy, according to GUSD.
Students were asked to submit a healthy breakfast recipe. A finalist from each grade level was selected to compete in the cooking contest.
The finalist are:
- Kinder: Breakfast fruit quesadilla by Sinai Cervantes
- 1st grade: Tatis nutty french rolls by Tatiana Smith
- 2nd grade: Parfait pizza by Raiden Carrillo
- 3rd grade: Gameday maple breakfast sliders by Jake Goessman
- 4rd grade: Blueberry waffles by Maya Ramsey
- 5th grade: Grilled cheese bacon eggs by Oscar Martinez
- 6th grade: Morning burrito by Armani Rios
- 7th grade: Pancakes with fruit on the sides by Hazel Thompson
- 8th grade: Very berry pancakes by Justin Nunez
The competition will start at 5:30 p.m. with judging at 6:30 p.m.
The winner will be featured on the April breakfast menu for the entire school district, according to the release.
For more information, contact Josh Rodgers, Nutrition Services at 661-837-6020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.