Greenfield, McKee Middle School pay tribute to Patricia Alatorre

Greenfield Union School District and McKee Middle School honored a special person and her family Wednesday during its eighth-grade graduation ceremony.
During the drive-thru commencement, the school granted an honorary diploma to Patricia Alatorre, a 13-year-old southwest Bakersfield girl who was brutally murdered, allegedly at the hands of an L.A. man, in July 2020.
“We knew that we couldn't hold our ceremony without honoring her in some special way,” McKee Principal Brandon Duncan wrote in an email. “We decided to call her mother, Clara Alvarez, to ask how she felt about us celebrating her with a poster and honorary diploma. Unsure how she would feel because the emotions are still so raw, we were ecstatic to hear how happy this made her.”
A memorial for Alatorre was set up outside the school and many students took pictures. Duncan said it provided students the opportunity for closure, something that was largely unavailable during the past year of COVID-19.
“Tears of sadness, loss and joy at graduating were all a part of this special day that included a ceremony of promotion to high school, the end of nine years in Greenfield and hopefully some sense of closure to the tragedy that still affects us all,” Duncan wrote.
Alatorre’s family was also present, spending time with her friends and teachers. Duncan said they were appreciative that the school and district didn’t forget Patricia.
“Of course we never will,” he wrote.