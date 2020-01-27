Greenfield Market has been closed by the Kern County Health Public Department due to sewage back flow.
The market, located at 9590 S Union Ave., was closed Friday after the health department observed a sewage overflow in the front food prep area and in their third meat department compartment sink, according to the health Department.
The market also failed to provide a food managers certificate, according to the health department.
The market received a score of 66 percent. A score of 69 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
