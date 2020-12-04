Greenfield Union School District is the latest district to announce it is suspending in-person instruction and support services indefinitely because of the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Kern County.
"Students will return to distance learning until it is safe to return to school sites," Superintendent Ramon Hendrix wrote in a statement Friday evening.
The school district had returned small groups of vulnerable students on its campuses. The suspension of in-person instruction and services is effective immediately.