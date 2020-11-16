The Greenfield Union School District is set to consider a reopening plan that could see the return of general education students to its campuses in the new year.
Superintendent Ramon Hendrix will present a plan to the board on Wednesday that would bring students back to its campuses in a hybrid model. The plan to bring back students as soon as January was put together by a task force of teachers, administrators and classified staff in the district, he said.
On Monday, the district had brought back students in the cohort model on all its 11 comprehensive campuses. This includes students with special needs, foster and homeless youth and English learners — all vulnerable groups allowed to return to school no matter how widespread coronavirus is in a local community. But no general education students have returned, and those students would only be allowed to return to school if the county is in the red tier.
The proposal is to begin to phase in students for in-person learning on Jan. 4, though that date could change depending on local conditions related to COVID-19.
"Our first priority is the health and safety of our students and staff," Hendrix said. "We will make the best decision for the health of our students and staff in December for January."
A letter was sent to parents last Thursday letting them know the district's proposal for returning. Hendrix said the district is currently surveying parents about whether they would like to return for in-person instruction or remain in distance learning. Both options are available to students.
The letter said transportation would be offered to students who normally qualify, as well as two grab-and-go meals daily.
Elementary school students who returned would be on an a.m./p.m. schedule. One group would attend from 8 to 11 a.m. and the other would attend from noon until 3 p.m. These students would be on campus four days a week. On Wednesday, all students will be in distance learning to allow staff development and deep cleaning.
Under the proposal, the first group of students slated to return will be transitional kindergartners, kindergartners and first graders. The next group will be second and third grade. The last group will be fourth and fifth.
The proposal is for middle school students to be on what is called an AB schedule. This means they will be divided into two groups that will be on campus two days per week. One group would attend on Monday and Tuesday and another on Thursday and Friday. Sixth graders would be the first group back on campus, and then seventh and eighth graders.
The Greenfield Union Board meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday.