'Green steel' plant proposed for Mojave

Eastern Kern has attracted another large-scale renewable energy project with a San Diego-based company's $350 million plan to build a "green steel" plant in Mojave powered at least partly by renewable power, possibly using solar panels on site.
Pacific Steel Group announced this month it has contracted with Pennsylvania-based Danieli Corp. to construct a state-of-the-art mill that would slash greenhouse emissions in an industry that puts out much carbon dioxide.
In early 2025, the company expects to begin commissioning an installation that it stated will employ about 400 people and put out as much as 380,000 tons of steel for reinforcement such as rebar.
News of the company's investment furthers the county's growing reputation as a place for large-scale renewable energy projects. Eastern Kern has proved particularly suitable for wind and photovoltaic solar power generation.
Kern County government has received an application for the project and has begun work on an environmental impact review. No draft has been released.
The county supervisor who represents the area, Zack Scrivner, declined to make a comment about the proposal's prospects, noting that the public part of the permitting process has not yet begun.
He did take the opportunity welcome the company to Kern County, "the best place in California to achieve new ideas."
"Kern County is a leader in the evolution of energy in California," Scrivner said by email, "with our experience in processing new types of technology and applying the highest standards for our environmental impact reports."
Pacific Steel declined to take questions about the project but said in an April 5 news release the plant will be able to connect directly to renewable energy sources "leveraging an abundance of renewable energy available in California."
A visual rendering provided as part of the release appears to show expanses of photovoltaic solar panels adjacent on three sides to an industrial complex.
Chairman and CEO Eric Benson of Pacific Steel said the partnership with Danieli will produce "one of the cleanest, safest and most efficient steel mills in the world."
The technology Danieli is contracted to deliver in Mojave is called a MIDA Hybrid micro mill. It melts scrap using a process called a Danieli Digimelter, which uses electricity in the processing of steel.
A plant using a related technology by the same company broke ground last fall in Mesa, Ariz. Expected to open in 2023, it would become the first mill of its kind in North America, with what Danieli said was the capability to directly connect to renewable energy sources.
Different technologies have been developed to produce steel using electricity instead of coal. One that broke ground two months ago in Colorado will deploy a 300-megawatt solar panel installation and process more than 1 billion pounds of steel into 100-meter-long sections of rail, according to industry news site Constructiondive.com.
Green steel refers to steel that puts out sharply less carbon that do conventional steel plants. No such installations exist locally, but the idea was raised earlier this year as a potential application of a technology planned for testing soon in Kern.
Oakland-based Rondo Energy plans to convert intermittent electricity to heat measuring up to 2,200 degrees. The idea is to provide high heat for industrial processes that a senior county official said could include processing steel.