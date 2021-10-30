Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly to salute veterans

A veterans panel discussion will be held at the next Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly meeting, to take place Thursday at Salty's BBQ Event Center, 6720 Schirra Court.
Jason Geis from Portrait of a Warrior Gallery will be the lead person on the panel. Also scheduled for the panel will be Chad Garcia (Reboot), Ed Gaede (World War II Memorial) and Karen Galyan (Cole’s Comrades), according to a news release.
The November GBRA meeting will be a week earlier than normal because of Veterans Day falling on the second Thursday of November.
It's free to attend, but you can pre-purchase tickets for a barbecue dinner on the greaterbakersfieldra.org website for $21. Organizers said if a minimum of 50 people pre-order a dinner, Salty’s will waive the banquet room fee.