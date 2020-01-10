Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance says it will host two free workshops Saturday on renters' rights and new tenant-protection laws.
The workshops will teach tenant their rights under the new Tenant Protection Act of 2019, according to a news release.
The first workshop will take place from 10 a.m to noon and the second workshop run from 3 to 5 p.m. at 615 California Ave.
Legal advocates and attorneys will answer questions during the two sessions, according to the release.
For more information call 325-5943.
(1) comment
Deadbeat Legal Assistance
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.