Greater Bakersfield Chamber postpones board installation due to COVID

The Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that the organization’s 2022 Board Installation and Awards Luncheon, scheduled to take place Wednesday, will be postponed until March 9.
“Given the dramatic increase in COVID cases locally, and feedback received from our members, we’ve decided to postpone the event until March. when this surge is expected to recede,” said Nick Ortiz, chamber president and CEO.
Kern County reached a record level of daily case counts last week, which continued to increase so far this week, with just over 2,000 cases being reported Friday.
While the in-person event has been postponed until March, the chamber is continuing with its virtual panel discussion Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon with statewide leaders. Discussion topics will include the pandemic, policy priorities over the next year and key business issues impacting the economy.
The virtual event will be free, and registration is available by https://bit.ly/3rkmb6E.