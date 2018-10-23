After rodent droppings were found inside pastry boxes during a health inspection on Monday, La Ilusion Bakery and Donut Shop was ordered to close until further notice by Kern County Public Health Services.
The inspection also found a “great amount” of rodent droppings on the counter where pastry boxes are stored.
Kern Public Health required the facility, which is located on 3150 Panama Lane, to contact a licensed pest control company immediately to eliminate the rodent issue.
Invoices from the pest control company must be submitted to the health department before the bakery can reopen, and a sanitary survey will be required.
The inspection also revealed a back room was cluttered with cleaning equipment and cardboard boxes, which the inspection report said must be organized to prevent the harborage of rodents.
“Facility operator failed to demonstrate the basic knowledge of sanitation,” the report said.
The bakery received a 67 percent score from the report, below the 75 percent score required for a restaurant to stay open.
