Great American Cleanup scheduled for Saturday

The 19th annual Great American Cleanup will be held in Bakersfield on Saturday.
More than 1,000 people are expected to “divide and conquer” by splitting into approximately 100 volunteer crews to beautify dozens of locations in Bakersfield, according to a city news release for Keep Bakersfield Beautiful.
This effort for Earth Month is the main event of the year for Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and part of the national Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup.
Local volunteers are registered to clean up litter and illegal dumps, spruce up community gardens, plant trees and flowers, touch up paint on public furnishings and more.
Most volunteer crews will do their community service project from 8 to 10 a.m., according to the release.
Afterward, volunteers will gather with Mayor Karen Goh, other elected officials and sponsors to celebrate this great day of community spirit and service. The celebration takes place at Yokuts Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Festivities for volunteers include a free barbecue picnic, games and the annual awards and recognition ceremony.
The ceremony recognizes Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Harvey L. Hall Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award winners and others that are part of the crew to help keep Bakersfield beautiful.