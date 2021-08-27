Gray wolf spotted in southwestern Kern

A gray wolf was spotted May 15 in southwestern Kern County, prompting a state advisory Friday asking people to avoid harassing the animal after it apparently wandered south from Oregon early this year.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife issued an afternoon news release stating a collared male tentatively identified as OR-93 was videotaped at a water trough on private property. The specific location was not available.
OR-93, born in 2019, has generated considerable interest across California since he was first confirmed to have entered the state in late January. He is believed to be the first gray wolf in the Golden State in more than a century.
Gray wolves are listed by the state as an endangered species. The CDFA said they pose very little safety risk to humans, emphasizing it is unlawful to "harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap or capture" the animals. Gray wolves are larger than coyotes but the two species are easily confused.
Although the video evidence is months old, it was only retrieved earlier this week and turned over to the state agency. It said it will immediately begin searching for wolf DNA for analysis, including conducting flyovers in an effort to connect to the animal's collar through telemetry.
Anyone who suspects having spotted a gray wolf is encouraged to report it to the state through this website: wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Mammals/Gray-Wolf/Sighting-Report. The department said it is trying to conserve the population of gray wolves while collaborating with livestock producers and others to minimize potential conflicts.
If the wolf is OR-93, then the animal's last confirmed location was in San Luis Obispo County on April 5. Before that, according to CDFA, it entered Modoc County Jan. 30, briefly returned to Oregon and then came back to California Feb. 4.
On Feb. 24, it said, the wolf entered Alpine County and passed through portions of Lassen, Plumas, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Amador and Calaveras counties. It said in mid-March he was in western Tuolumne County, and by the end of March he was found in Fresno County, and then he entered San Benito County and crossed Highway 99 and Interstate 5. On April 1 he was in Monterey County.
"Through April 5 he had traveled at least 935 air miles in California, a minimum average of 16 air miles per day," the release stated, adding that the wolf originated in northern Oregon.