This is a story about where the bodies are buried — literally.
Historians use all sorts of tools to unearth facts and fascinating nuggets in order to fill in the gaps in Kern County's history. Old, yellowed letters; newspaper stories from "back in the day;" U.S. Census information; genealogy; marriage and birth records; military reports and more are included in the historian's toolbox.
But another motherlode of information is sometimes found at local cemeteries and burial grounds. And individuals and groups who love local history love cemeteries.
"Cemeteries are for the families, but it's a record that hangs around for hundreds of years," said John Codd, the historian at Union Cemetery in east Bakersfield.
Local graves and burial records can be valuable for those researching the lives — and deaths — of local historical figures.
"Sometimes you find information and facts you didn't know," he said.
As Codd, 77, led visitors on a short tour of Union Cemetery's oldest section, names attached to local streets and avenues seemed to pop up at every turn.
Brundage, Jewett, Chester, Wible — the family names that were once the most prominent names in the city — made real by the granite and bronze markers that remain.
Appropriately, the city's namesake, Col. Thomas Baker, claims the oldest gravesite at the old cemetery.
"Col. Baker was the first one buried out here, in 1872," Codd said.
Not far away is the grave of Alexis Godey. Not exactly a household name, Godey may have been one of the most skilled and resourceful mountain men in the West, some say eclipsing even Kit Carson as a scout and guide for those crossing and exploring the treacherous Sierra Nevada range.
In fact he worked with Carson as a guide for John C. Fremont, who led multiple surveying expeditions through the West.
But after surviving any number of hazards and battles in the old frontier, Godey's death was somewhat anti-climactic, Codd said.
He was 70 or 71 and visiting a traveling zoo or circus, when he put his hand inside a lion's cage according to Codd. The wound he received from the lion's claw became infected, and the old mountain man died in 1889.
"There are many fascinating graves in Kern County with great background stories," said David Dyas, the co-founder of the member-driven Facebook page dedicated to local history known as Kern County of Old.
One such story goes all the way back to the years of the Civil War.
The war was raging in 1863 as James Foley, still in his early 20s, made his way toward Tehachapi to meet up with his brothers George and Francis "Frank" Foley. As the story was told to generations of Foleys, James had traveled by wagon train to Los Angeles and then on horseback to the place where he died, at a rancher's home near Oak Creek Station.
Word reached Francis Foley who retrieved James' body, brought him home and buried him in the hills above Tehachapi, where James Foley's gravesite remains to this day, alone, surrounded by a white picket fence and giant wind machines.
They wouldn't let him be buried where he died, maybe out of fear that the disease he carried would endanger the local population, said Barry Marlett, 68, another history buff who recognizes the value of cemeteries to researchers and those who are simply fascinated by history.
Marlett was working on a project called Grave Concerns. Dyas and others had been planning a series of onsite bios, histories and genealogy backgrounds at individual graves. But Dyas moved out of state and Marlett has committed himself to another project closer to home.
So the project is on hold, for now.
"There are a lot of great stories in our local cemeteries," Marlett said.
The trick is not letting them stay buried.
