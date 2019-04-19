Bakersfield Fire Department is reporting a fire on the bluffs near Panorama Drive. There were six units on scene attempting to put out the fire and Bakersfield Police are controlling traffic in the area.
No structures are threatened at this time, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
