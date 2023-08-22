FXAO2875.jpg

A farmworkers drops a bunch of grapes into a cart during his shift last month at a local farm.

 John Donegan / The Californian

Local farmers say last weekend’s rain walloped Kern County’s table grape and tomato crops, while almonds appear to have sustained damage that may or may not be manageable.

While it’s still too early to know how extensive the rain damage may be, two local growers called the situation devastating, especially for grape producers.