Bakersfield College received a $56,000 grant from Bank of America to help launch a new pilot project for students in BC’s Early College Public Health Program.
According to a news release from the college, the new pilot program will educate teens for careers in Public Health to help fill the demand in the fast-growing field.
The project has been developed in partnership with The Centric Foundation and is focused on addressing health related issues and career pathways in communities of need, the news release stated.
Starting in ninth grade, students can enter the four-year program with curriculum addressing issues such as obesity, heart disease and heart health, leading them on a path towards earning an Associate’s Degree in Transfer in Public Health by the time they graduate high school.