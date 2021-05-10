Grant award helps Kern County Library expand Lunch at the Library to more branches

Children who miss breakfast probably don't have much motivation or energy to dive into a book for casual reading or a textbook for a history or science assignment.
In a continuing effort to make sure no child goes hungry, the Kern County Library started up its Lunch at the Library program earlier than usual this year. Select library branches are giving away free lunches to anyone between the ages of 2 and 18 and more branches are expected to be opening up soon.
"It’s a huge weight off parents' shoulders during such a crazy time," said Bethany Rice, who is helping the library system expand the meal program from Bakersfield to branches in outlying cities and towns in Kern County.
Some parents have said how grateful they are for the meals for kids, she said. Others for the crafts and educational materials that are included with the food.
The "grab 'n' go" pickup point in the parking lot at the Beale Library in downtown Bakersfield made it easy for parents to pick up meals Monday.
Violet Cotham was one of the parents who stopped by. She said her son, Mackenzie, is autistic and very picky about the food he eats. But he likes the packaged meals she brings home from the library.
"Sometimes they give out books. It helps," Cotham said. "It helps."
The effort to expand the program is due, in part, to a $50,000 grant from the nonprofit No Kid Hungry, designed to help focus on more rural areas, including library branches in Arvin, Wasco and Delano.
Dolores Lopez and her granddaughter Mariana arrived Monday afternoon grateful for the help.
"There are six of us in the house," Lopez said. "It does help because both my husband and I are on disability.
"You have to do what you have to do for family."
Angela Reyes, an office service assistant, said public response to the meal giveaway program can vary dramatically. Monday was slow, with few vehicles pulling up to her shade structure set up in the parking lot off Truxtun Avenue.
"Sometimes there's a line, and sometimes you sit out here and wait for people," she said.
Shalyn Pineda, a regional supervisor for the library, said one day last month, the library was giving away children's books with the meals.
"Cars snaked through the parking lot and the line was backed up around the corner," she said.
Grab 'n' Go Drive-Through Lunch Service
Meals are free for children, ages 2-18; children must be present.
-Beale Memorial Library, Monday through Friday, noon to 1 p.m.
-Arvin Branch Library, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 1 p.m.
-Delano Branch Library, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 1 p.m.
-Wasco Branch Library, Monday and Tuesday, noon to 1 p.m.
Lunch service is made possible through a partnership with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
Due to the grant, Rice said, the Arvin, Delano and Wasco branches have fully bilingual activities, menus, and other bilingual resources such as a health tips of the week and food pantry locations.
Other libraries that are not included in the grant will start serving in June on the days they’re open. They include Kern River Valley; Rathbun (Oildale); Ridgecrest; Rosamond; Southwest Bakersfield; and Taft.
Lunch service will continue at all branches to the end of July. These libraries are now all open to the public.