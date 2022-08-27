Grant applications focus on revitalizing southeast Bakersfield and the city's urban core

Eric Arias did a lot of listening when the first-term Bakersfield city councilman from Ward 1 took office in December 2020.
He knew he had a lot to learn from his constituents, the people who have spent their lives in the historically neglected southeast corner of the city. So he decided he needed to hear what they had to say.
"Many of my constituents in southeast Bakersfield had some deep frustration about underinvestment in their neighborhoods," Arias said. "We set up several meetings. I got all the feedback I could."
He knows the process of righting that wrong will not happen overnight, but he's encouraged by a renewed focus by the city of Bakersfield on the southeast and other disadvantaged areas of the city — including new funding opportunities and possibly new state grants largely focused eastward and inward toward the urban core.
In a letter sent late last month outlining the city’s plans for a "two-application approach" to winning potentially significant state grants, Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg announced that the city submitted an application for the current round of Transformative Climate Communities funding and were "preparing for the next round of grant funding from the Strategic Growth Council."
Jonathan Yates, a board member with the nonprofit Hub of Bakersfield, said there are some exciting projects the city has applied for in its first application that, if awarded, will help to transform the city's urban core.
"Even more impressive," Yates said in an email, "is that the city is immediately transitioning to look for more funding to revitalize disadvantaged neighborhoods in southeast Bakersfield by starting a second Stratgic Growth Council grant application."
Applying for these grants requires serious participation and input from community members, community-based organizations, partner institutions and others to help target worthwhile projects and to make sure those projects are shovel-ready and won't be tied up by red tape or unforeseen complications.
"The TCC grant program is an important piece of the city’s larger revitalization efforts," Clegg wrote in his letter to stakeholders. "The city is committed to revitalization of our urban core and historic neighborhoods."
The City Council is on board, he said, and has adopted a framework and philosophy for making significant investments in disadvantaged neighborhoods.
The city, he said, has already invested millions of dollars in Public Safety & Vital Services Measure funds in improvements for disadvantaged neighborhoods, including $3 million to improve infrastructure in two focus neighborhoods — along the Monterey and Niles streets corridor, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. communities.
"The City is allocating more than $50 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to our disadvantaged neighborhoods," Clegg said. "We will continue to allocate Community Development Block Grants in alignment with these amplified revitalization efforts."
Targeted projects are numerous, but they include a transformation of the MLK/Lakeview and Casa Loma neighborhoods, improvements at Garces Circle, and even an ambitious plan to extend the Mill Creek Linear Parkway between Fourth and Sixth streets.
The city is expected to complete the planning phase for the MLK Park re-imagining project this fall, Clegg said.
"This project — as well as others from the planning grant process, such as affordable housing, infill development, residential reinvestment and workforce development — will serve as critical catalysts for this neighborhood," Clegg added.
To win one of these grants would be cause for celebration. To win two would be incredible. For Arias, it would be a dream come true.
"We had over 100 projects submitted to the TCC application, a huge number," Arias said.
The grants would benefit countless lives; improve transportation options and improve mobility and connectivity to and from work; cut greenhouse gas emissions; improve housing opportunities; and help achieve health and environmental goals.
"The grant scoring for the city's submission is still in process," said city spokesman Joe Conroy. "The City has been invited to host a scoring committee for a site visit for our grant application."
That means the assessment of the grant application is not finished.
"We continue to hold a bold vision for community revitalization that is bigger than the TCC grants," Conroy said, "but also remain optimistic about the current application and working with the community on the next application."
Interested community members and stakeholders are invited to watch for meeting announcements and are welcome to attend.