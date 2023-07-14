IMG_5840.JPEG

Aircraft spreads fire retardant near the Granite Fire on Friday afternoon near the town of Lake Isabella, about 40 miles northeast of Bakersfield. According to witnesses and the Kern County Fire Department, the fire, which started near Elizabeth Norris Road and Highway 178, was burning in shrub and dry grass and headed toward Isabella Lake. The photo was oriented toward the town of Lake Isabella from where Keyesville Road turns off Highway 155 below the dam.

 Photo courtesy of Sarah Teed

