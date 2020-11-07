With at least three recent large-scale thefts of commercial pomegranates in Kern County at an estimated value of $20,000, grand theft of the fruit has been an issue both locally and statewide for a variety of reasons.
In October, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s Rural Crime Investigation Unit made two unrelated arrests in the grand theft of pomegranates that totaled $10,000 to $15,000 in value, according to the unit’s senior deputy, Tanner Miller. On Tuesday, a man was arrested just north of the Kings County line after being found with about $6,000 worth of pomegranates in his truck bed, suspected to be stolen from a nearby Kern County farm.
“I wasn’t present for the incident on Tuesday, but for reference, I once worked a grand theft of $5,000 worth of pomegranates and there were about two full bins of pomegranates, about 800 to 1,000 pomegranates,” Miller said.
Agricultural commodity theft has been a chronic problem for California farms and ranches, according to Dave Kranz, director of publications and media relations at the California Farm Bureau Federation. He said pomegranate theft falls in line with issues that have plagued almonds, pistachios, walnuts, avocados and even cattle.
“In some cases, people steal crops for their personal use; often, the crops are stolen to be sold illegally on roadsides, at flea markets,” Kranz said.
Tom Tjerandsen, manager of the Pomegranate Council based in Sonoma, said the key factor contributing to the large-scale thefts of the fruit is its increased price point. He said pomegranates now go for about $4 each at Safeway supermarkets.
Once that happens, people "come and steal them off the trees,” Tjerandsen said. “I think (grand thefts have) increased because of the rise of the price point because it’s worth the risk.”
He explained that the increase in price comes from the fact that many pomegranate orchards throughout the Central Valley have closed operations due to water issues. This is coupled with the reality that between one-third to half of all of the state’s products are dedicated to export markets, Tjerandsen said.
“There are very few places in the world that can produce pomegranates the size and color of them here,” Tjerandsen said. “(California’s pomegranates are) considered to be the preeminent representation in the pomegranate arena.”
Glenn Fankhauser, agricultural commissioner of Kern County, said he suspects that agricultural theft has slightly increased, but said that hemp theft is the primary issue. He added that The Wonderful Co. is likely the target of recent theft since it is one of the largest growers of pomegranates in the county.
Wonderful had no comment regarding the matter.
A representative from Slayman Marketing Inc., a local pomegranate producer, said they have private security on their property to help combat the issue of grand theft. However, the representative said that they had not suffered any thefts this harvest season.
Tjerandsen noted that it is currently “peak” pomegranate harvest season. He said this begins in August for early varieties and continues in October and November, when 70 percent of the product is picked.
Miller said agricultural thefts are usually aligned with harvest seasons and his unit is typically much busier during these periods, especially during annual grape harvests. Regardless of the product, he said his unit is always busy combating this issue.
“We’ve seen where the company comes up in the morning and entire rows have been harvested overnight,” Miller said. “You can make a lot of money by stealing these pomegranates. I think these are definitely the higher end price-wise.”
Tjerandsen said the increase in pomegranate theft is following the same trend that happened to avocados when they became more expensive.
Whatever the product, he explained how large-scale agricultural theft has never made sense to him. He said pomegranates are difficult to sell at farmers markets and most commercial buyers will only purchase from recognized growers.
“Once you’ve grabbed a box or trunkload of them, what do you do with them?” Tjerandsen said. “You can’t eat enough to make it worth while.”