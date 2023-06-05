supes_hart park

County of Kern Administrative Center on Truxtun Avenue

 Californian file photo

A new grand jury report says Kern County government should do more to protect code compliance officers whose jobs put them in potentially dangerous situations, often without backup from law enforcement.

The summary said that although county guidelines direct code compliance officers to contact law enforcement for assistance “if necessary,” grand jury members observed that such help didn’t arrive until hours later, “if at all.” The report characterized such assistance as a low priority for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.