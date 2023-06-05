A new grand jury report says Kern County government should do more to protect code compliance officers whose jobs put them in potentially dangerous situations, often without backup from law enforcement.
The summary said that although county guidelines direct code compliance officers to contact law enforcement for assistance “if necessary,” grand jury members observed that such help didn’t arrive until hours later, “if at all.” The report characterized such assistance as a low priority for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
“The lack of timely law enforcement assistance hampers the overall effectiveness of the Code Compliance Division,” Monday’s grand jury report stated.
The grand jury recommended, among other measures, that KCSO assign a deputy at least one day per week to accompany code compliance officers assigned to abate local encampments, and that code compliance officers be trained and equipped with pepper spray “at a minimum.”
Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop declined to comment Monday, saying he would review the report’s findings with the county’s Public Works Department, which houses the code compliance division, then formally respond as required within 90 days.
Code compliance officers around the state have faced an increase in assaults leading to 141 safety incidents between 2015 and 2021, along with 29 attacks and 108 cases of threats, stalking or brandishing a weapon, Monday’s report noted. It pointed to data saying 23 code compliance officers have been killed in about the last 30 years — including one in Kern, Cynthia Volpe, in 1992 — because they were doing their jobs.
During a series of interviews, reviews and ride-alongs, the grand jury said it learned code enforcement officers are exposed to risks from disgruntled property owners, mentally ill residents and criminal organizations. It also pointed to job duties that can include going out to check on sensitive settings such as drug labs, unregulated marijuana dispensaries, human trafficking and other illegal activities.
Code compliance officers generally respond to complaints about properties or businesses alleged to have run afoul of county regulations. As of January, Kern had eight such officers, supported by office staff, handling an estimated 4,870 cases this fiscal year, up 36% year over year.
Property owners found to be out of compliance get a written notice the first time telling them to fix the violation within 14 days. After that, they face a $250 fine, then up to $500 for a second violation. After that, the penalty for being out of compliance rises to as much as $1,000 for each additional violation within a year of the first.
While the county’s code compliance division was reported to be well-organized, having generated between $1.5 million and $2.1 million per year each of the last four years, the grand jury found that support from law enforcement is “desperately needed.”
It said law enforcement has legal authority to remove people who are homeless during an encampment abatement — but code compliance officers who sometimes are called on to carry out such actions do not.
The report noted the county public works building at 2700 M St. offers a first-floor “safe room” for interacting with code compliance officers, and that the public is not permitted to enter other parts of the building where the division works.
Other problems to be addressed, according to the report, are the lack of four-wheel drive and other off-highway vehicles in the division’s fleet, as well as a shortage of clerical staff.
Besides proposing one deputy per week be assigned to help code compliance officers, and training in the use of pepper spray, the grand jury called on the county to begin replacing the division’s aging vehicle fleet with high-ground-clearance vehicles.
It also suggested the county hire an additional office services specialist in the division, plus an office service technician to help address a paperwork backlog.