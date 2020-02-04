The Kern County Coroner’s facility desperately needs an update, according to a Kern County grand jury report made public on Tuesday.
And that’s not really news, it noted in the report. Four previous grand jury reports going back two decades reached similar conclusions.
“It appears the coroner is functioning in the 21st century with 1970s infrastructure,” the report said, noting the facility is cramped, lacks proper backup power for refrigeration units where bodies are stored, has virtually no building security and an outdated record keeping system.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood, who is also the county coroner, is well aware of the issues, he said Tuesday, but has been unable to do much because of the county's financial struggles in recent years.
However, county leaders are working on the issue and have scouted a few locations for a new facility, Youngblood said. He added, however, that it's too soon to announce a time frame for a possible move.
"It’s just important when people die that they’re treated with dignity and we want to provide that service," Youngblood said.
"There are times when we have to store bodies at different locations because we run out of room," he said. "But we make do the best we can with what we’ve got."
The report noted that the county's population increased 47 percent between 1998 and 2018 while the number of deaths reported to the coroner's office went from 2,017 in 1998 to 2,872 in 2018. The number of exams and autopsies performed by the coroner's office has increased 59 percent from 722 to 1,148 in that time period, the report said.
With just two autopsy sinks, only four autopsies can be completed in a work day, the report said.
The coroner's office is required by state law to investigate deaths that resulted from traumatic injury, like falls, traffic accidents, homicies and industrial deaths, and cases where the deceased hadn't seen a doctor in the 20 days prior to death, as well as deaths in prisons and on military installations.
(2) comments
so the Sheriff/Corner...has run a morgue for the past decade "with virtually no building security".?.....humm.... dude must really not be big on change....so do they just pack the corpses in ice when PGE turns the lights out to keep them from spoiling?
As the population grows, so will the needs of the people and a increase of spending.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.