A Kern County grand jury is recommending the city of Bakersfield install more red-light cameras in order to reduce traffic accidents.
The report, released Friday, said red-light cameras have reduced the number of primary traffic accidents that occur on city streets. It said increasing the amount of cameras beyond the 10 intersections already equipped with them could reduce such accidents further.
In calendar year 2017, the cameras captured an alleged 13,598 violations, with 9,572 citations issued.
Adding more cameras, depending on the intersection, could increase the amount of violations by thousands.
you mean the city council for some more money
