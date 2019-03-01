20180824-bc-redlight-2

The Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway intersection is one of the most cited in the city for violations captured with red-light cameras. More than 5,000 vehicles were cited at that intersection last year.

 Henry A. Barrios / The Californian

A Kern County grand jury is recommending the city of Bakersfield install more red-light cameras in order to reduce traffic accidents.

The report, released Friday, said red-light cameras have reduced the number of primary traffic accidents that occur on city streets. It said increasing the amount of cameras beyond the 10 intersections already equipped with them could reduce such accidents further.

In calendar year 2017, the cameras captured an alleged 13,598 violations, with 9,572 citations issued.

Adding more cameras, depending on the intersection, could increase the amount of violations by thousands.

Ledzepplin4800
Ledzepplin4800

you mean the city council for some more money

