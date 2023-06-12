The sole committee tasked with supervising the city of Bakersfield's sale tax spending is in need of improvements, a Kern County grand jury concluded Monday.
Passed by a narrow margin in 2018, the Public Safety and Vital Services measure established a 1% sales tax to go toward paying for public safety needs such as in the police and fire departments, as well as improvements to public parks and ensuring economic growth. Despite its initial estimates of bringing in $50 million a year, the tax raises $100 million annually for the city.
Along with the tax, each member on the Bakersfield City Council selected a designee to sit on the PSVS committee, with two additional appointments that together total nine representatives.
Titled “Public Safety and Vital Services Committee — Measure N Is it Working?”, the grand jury's report is the conclusion of reviewing public documents, as well as observation of meetings and interviews with council members, city staff and committee members.
In discussion with these nine committee members, the jury found a common complaint waged on the discrepancy between the “public perception of what the committee can do” and what “they legally can do.”
Representatives are required to meet at least twice a year to review each newly proposed Measure N budget and make recommendations. Members of the committee may vote on whether they favor a particular proposal in the budget, and offer an explanation that will be recorded in the meeting minutes. But beyond that, the role is advisory; the committee cannot decide whether any particular program is approved, or how the money is spent.
This, the grand jury believes, causes “unrealistic expectations” within the public of what the committee can accomplish. This confusion, they added, extends to the committee itself, with some members confused as to their role mid-meeting.
An example of this was during the March 7 PSVS meeting, when the committee reviewed proposed uses of a $19 million surplus in the 2022-23 Measure N budget. Some members railed against the city’s plans to spend it on homelessness programs, as they felt it didn’t fall within the criteria of Measure N. Yet, to some members' confusion, their vote against the programs didn’t thwart the city’s planned spending on it. It was instead a recommendation, which the City Council could review at its discretion.
In their recommendations, the jury suggested that by Jan. 2, 2024, the council should: provide committee members a manual explaining their responsibilities and scope of work; allow for two weeks of extra time for the committee to study the Measure N budget and two weeks for the council to review recommendations made; instruct the PSVS committee to prepare recommendations of their own for the budget that they present to the City Council; and permit the PSVS committee to meet more than twice a year.
“Past practice has indicated that more than two meetings are needed to accomplish the necessary research and have a coalescence of minds,” the grand jury report read.
In short, the grand jury believed the committee needed an expanded scope to allow more time for analysis, discourse and disagreement and to allow for better recommendations on how to spend tax revenue critical to the community. The current system, the report expressed, strained the committee’s ability to offer thoughtful analysis and recommendations that provided the nuance that only time can afford.
“Many committee members do not feel that they have sufficient time to review documents prior to having to vote, although other members find that the time allowed for research and study is adequate,” the report read. “Consequently, discussion, analysis and recommendations of the Measure N budget are limited.”
Members of the PSVS committee did not respond to immediate requests for comment Monday.
City spokesman Eric Galvan said Monday the city will release a written response to the grand jury within the mandated 90-day deadline.
“The city looks forward to reviewing and assessing the report findings and recommendations,” Galvan wrote in an emailed response. “We are committed to meeting the goals and objectives established by Ordinance and Resolution for the Public Safety & Vital Services Tax Oversight Committee and welcome constructive feedback on the topic.”