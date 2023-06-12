PSVS meeting

The Public Safety and Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee met on March 7 to hear a presentation by Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg on how to spend $7.6 million in surplus earned through the Measure N sales tax. Committee member Cathy Abernathy listens.

 John Donegan / The Californian

The sole committee tasked with supervising the city of Bakersfield's sale tax spending is in need of improvements, a Kern County grand jury concluded Monday.

Passed by a narrow margin in 2018, the Public Safety and Vital Services measure established a 1% sales tax to go toward paying for public safety needs such as in the police and fire departments, as well as improvements to public parks and ensuring economic growth. Despite its initial estimates of bringing in $50 million a year, the tax raises $100 million annually for the city.