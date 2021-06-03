Grand jury: Maricopa should disincorporate if new fire contract becomes too expensive

A Kern County grand jury is recommending the city of Maricopa disincorporate if it cannot reach a viable agreement with the county Board of Supervisors over the cost of fire protection.
With annual operating revenue of $300,462, the grand jury says Maricopa does not have the money to pay for an increase in fire costs that could see the city’s payments to the Kern County Fire Department increase from $25,181 per year to over $1.5 million. However, the Kern County Administrative Office claims the county never intended to raise the cost of fire services in Maricopa by that amount.
“It was never our intent to force Maricopa into a position where they had to come up with a million and a half dollars per year when we knew they didn’t have it,” said County Chief Operations Officer Jim Zervis. “We’ll come to an agreement with Maricopa over what they can contribute for their fire needs, but we’ll always provide services to that area.”
Maricopa City Administrator Eric Ziegler sounded optimistic on Thursday that an agreement could be reached with the county that would keep the city incorporated.
“The county has always been reasonable. The county has always recognized our financial circumstance, and the county has nothing to gain by pushing us into bankruptcy,” he said. “That’s why I am confident that things will work themselves out.”
A city of roughly 1,200 people southeast of Taft, Maricopa has gone through financial hardships in the past. In 2016, a grand jury recommended the city disincorporate after saying the town did not generate enough tax revenue to maintain its infrastructure and pay for its police services. The City Council subsequently dissolved both its code enforcement department and police department, turning to the county for those services.
The city now has four employees and is on the verge of receiving a $7 million grant to overhaul its sewer system.
“A few years ago I was asked by someone why this community continued to survive as a city,” Ziegler said. “And the answer is communities grow sometimes, they shrink sometimes, but the fact that times can get tough does not mean that people lose their spirit, and a lot of the people identify very closely with this place a lot of the families are deeply rooted here. And they will survive.”
But Kern’s attempt to negotiate new fire contracts with the nine cities that receive its services could result in the latest financial challenge for Maricopa. An analysis by a consultant hired by the Board of Supervisors found Kern County was undercharging the contract cities by hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.
Faced with a deficit in the fire department, supervisors approved a plan to increase the payments cities must make to continue receiving fire services from the county. The county is now in the process of negotiating new contracts with the nine cities before the current contracts expire in June 2022.
Zervis said he hopes to complete negotiations by the end of the year. A special consideration will be made for Maricopa, he added, which has little wiggle room in its budget for increased costs.
“The fire costs are five times their annual revenue stream,” he said. “There is no way they could ever pay for that. That is not true for the other cities.”
If Maricopa disincorporated, the cost of providing services to the community would fall on the county. Although certain taxes would then go to the county instead of the city, they would likely not be enough to fully recoup the costs. This creates little incentive on the county’s end for pushing Maricopa into disincorporation.
“They are an incorporated city and ultimately the decision to incorporate or disincorporate is that of the city council,” Zervis said. “It’s our goal to try to be helpful to them during this time and not exasperate their situation.”