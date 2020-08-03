Members of the California City City Council have continued interfering in the daily operations of the city in violation of a local ordinance, according to a Kern County grand jury report released Monday afternoon.
The practice has fostered a culture of animosity and mistrust between the council and department employees, the grand jury said, as well as a lack of trust between city residents and the departments themselves.
In addition, the grand jury said the city departments’ city purchasing practice violate local ordinances and circumvent any oversight. The report says departments are even unaware of their operating and maintenance budgets, leaving the city open to waste of funds.
California City City Manager Anna Linn didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The issues with the City Council interfering in daily operations have been going on for at least two years, the grand jury said, referencing a 2017-2018 report.
The grand jury made several recommendations intended to fix the issues, including having the city manager appoint a purchasing agent and increasing the spending limit from $1,000 to $5,000 for purchases that don’t need City Council approval.
The jury recommended ethics training as well as general training so department heads will know how to properly make purchases. The jury also recommended the City Council “cease and desist” violating the municipal code by inserting themselves in daily city operations.
The city is required to respond to the grand jury’s report within 90 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.