Grand jury: Delano is 'at a crossroads' and City Council must overcome differences to progress

Delano is at a crossroads, a Kern County grand jury claims in a report released Wednesday.
The second-most populated city in the county has made “remarkable improvements to its roads, infrastructure, community development and the quality of life for Delano residents,” the report says, yet continued progress is threatened by internal strife among top city leaders.
“The Delano City Council is deeply divided with moderates pitted against progressives who want change now,” the grand jury said in the report. “Because of differing philosophies and sentiments regarding the way a city should be operated, bitter attitudes exist and there is little constructive communication.”
The crossroads — as the grand jury puts it — come at the point where politics, special interests and conflicting public sentiment intersect. If the issues can’t be resolved, the report implies the city’s growth will stagnate. One resident quoted in the report claims much of the city’s population is moving to Bakersfield.
“We have to do something to stop people from moving to Bakersfield,” the unnamed resident is quoted as saying. “They’re all moving to Bakersfield!”
For Councilman Joe Alindajao, much of the grand jury’s findings rang true. He claims he and Councilwoman Liz Morris are often outvoted by the council’s progressive voting bloc, relative newcomers Bryan Osorio, Veronica Vasquez and Salvador Solorio-Ruiz.
In an interview with The Californian, Alindajao said his proposals have been frequently blocked by his progressive colleagues while they discussed matters like inclusionary housing — a program that typically requires developers to rent units to low-income residents — or immigration issues, which he characterized as being “beyond the jurisdiction of Delano.”
“We spend most of our time talking about very, very big ideas,” he said. “Our constituents are left scratching their heads.”
But for Osorio, who also serves as the city’s mayor, the City Council should be able to focus on the big issues while taking on the more down-to-earth legislation that allows cities to thrive.
“I’m not sure how we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing at the local level,” he said, pointing to measures the city has taken to increase public safety and spur economic development.
He criticized the report as being vague when it came to “how quote-unquote progressives are threatening the progress of Delano.
“The vague claims allow this other narrative to be painted,” he added, “but I think we’ve been doing a good job here on the City Council.”
Morris, Vasquez and Solorio-Ruiz did not respond to requests for comment.
As a potential solution, the grand jury suggested Delano switch from an at-large system of voting to district-based. This would allow residents to elect somebody who lives in their district. Under the current methodology, the potential exists for all councilmembers to live in one area of the city.
To repair their relationships and bridge ideological gaps, the grand jury also recommended city officials participate in team-building meetings quarterly.
Osorio says he pushed for team-building exercises, but was rebuffed.
Ultimately, he said the report itself could cause more strife among the council, which could sour relations even more.
Still, there are signs the citizens are getting fed up.
One Delano resident, David Vivas, a pastor at a World Harvest International Church in Delano, says he frequently hears from the public about the issues on the council.
“People talk to me on a weekly basis, from people of different levels of leadership, employees of the city, schools, all walks of life, people call me,” he said. “The people, they can’t wait until the next election to get somebody who is truly going to be the face and the voice of the people of Delano.”