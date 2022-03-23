Grand jury: County employees 'frustrated and exhausted' battling graffiti

The Kern County grand jury released a report Wednesday urging the Board of Supervisors to funnel more resources into the county’s graffiti-abatement program because it is reportedly “buried under the daily requests” to clean graffiti and county staff are “frustrated and exhausted” with the problem.
Kern County’s graffiti-abatement program contains one employee with a truck responsible for about 8,163 square miles, the report states, while also noting this person’s work is “stellar.”
County employees said in the report a minimum of three people and another truck should help stem the vandalism. The grand jury said the city of Bakersfield spends around $2 million per year on graffiti abatement, while the county allocates about $70,000 annually.
“Although graffiti may be regarded as an artistic expression, when a neighborhood is cluttered with graffiti it sends a message that nobody cares about that community,” the report said. “From storefronts to staircases, shop owners worry the unsightly views could possibly cost them business.”
Ryan Alsop, the county’s chief administrative officer, wrote in an email he did not have a chance to review the report, though the Board of Supervisors has 90 days to respond. He also admitted the county’s abatement standards are not where he would like them to be.
“This is a war, and our path to winning is through a rigorous and robust abatement offensive, which is what is being worked on,” Alsop wrote, adding he looks forward to sharing new details about the crackdown on graffiti soon.
Kern County launched the Adopt a Wall program, which provides residents with an online form to fill out and then receive supplies to clean the graffiti. However, the report notes county employees said this program’s success has been hampered by COVID-19 and a lack of enthusiasm from the community.
“Although the county supplies the materials to cover the graffiti, community members do not want to do the work,” the report states. “They want county employees to come paint it for them.”
Furthermore, the grand jury reported the county’s graffiti-abatement truck is 15 years old and has 130,000 miles on the odometer; neither the county nor the city of Bakersfield have a sandblaster, which helps to remove the paint; and the county maintenance manager must spend several hours processing graffiti-removal requests because it is often unclear if the vandalism exists in city or county jurisdiction.
Joe Conroy, a spokesman for the city, did not have someone immediately available to comment on the claim the city has no sandblaster.
“The city is aware of graffiti and its effects on the morale of residents as well as the impacts it can have on visitors’ impressions,” Conroy wrote in an email.
In contrast, the grand jury also claims the city of Bakersfield’s graffiti-abatement program continues to “thrive and expand” with 12 trucks and 12 full-time employees, though the city’s jurisdiction is less than 2 percent of the area the county is expected to cover.
The grand jury called upon the Board of Supervisors to double the budget of the Kern County Graffiti Abatement Program, purchase vehicles and equipment by January 2023, hire more staff, clearly indicate which jurisdiction the graffiti falls in and apply for federal grants allocated for homelessness and gangs, because both largely contribute to graffiti.