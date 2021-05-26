Grand jury calls out underfunded Kern County pension system

A Kern County grand jury is calling for change at the county’s retirement pension fund.
In a report released Wednesday, the grand jury said a $1.8 billion unfunded liability at the Kern County Employees Retirement Association is a burden for taxpayers, and jurists recommended the county look into changing the system entirely.
“While funding public employee pensions is not a unique challenge to Kern County, the current (unfunded pension liability) will not go away soon and is projected to progressively worsen over the next decade,” the report said. “It should be noted that the State of California is under no obligation to provide assistance to the county, therefore, none should be anticipated.”
But Dominic Brown, executive director for KCERA, said the fund’s overall health was strong. KCERA has $5.1 billion in investments and is projected to be 100 percent funded by 2035.
“As long as the plan sponsors continue to make their plan contributions, this will all sort itself out in time,” he said in a phone interview. “We were over 100 percent funded in 2001. We will get back there again, it’s just going to take time.”
KCERA has 20,143 total members, according to the organization’s website. Multiple agencies, including the county of Kern, Kern Medical and Kern County Superior Court participate in the program. It is funded through investment returns and employer and employee contributions.
Pension benefits are earned by employees once they hit a certain age, depending on how many years they worked for their agency. The number of years an employee worked is multiplied by their final salary times a multiplier, which is now 1.6 percent to 2 percent.
According to the grand jury, much of KCERA’s struggles can be linked to a decision in 2002 by the Board of Supervisors to increase the multiplier for public safety employees from 2 percent to 3 percent, the maximum allowed by the law.
“This increase, awarded retroactively, was possibly the biggest single factor as to why pension contributions have become an unaffordable burden on county taxpayers,” the report reads, also noting the decision was made without a “viable plan” to account for the higher costs.
Since 2002, the fully-funded pension plan has dropped to being 65 percent funded. Lower than expected investment returns have combined to increase the cost employers must pay each year to keep the system solvent.
The unfunded liability has caused a ripple effect across Kern County, as money that could have gone elsewhere is sent to the pension fund. For the next fiscal year, the county is anticipating a pension cost increase of around 4.4 percent, according to the report.
Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop declined to comment for this story, saying he did not want to get ahead of the county’s process for providing an official response to the report.
But despite the negative picture painted by the grand jury, KCERA believes the financial situation is not quite so dire. Investments have returned around 7.7 percent over the last 10 years, exceeding the target of 7.25 percent set by the fund’s leaders.
Although the five-year average is around 5.6 percent, Brown pointed to the 20 percent return rate experienced by KCERA’s portfolio in 2020. He said that while the county had historically lagged behind its peers, recent efforts to bolster its investments should yield good results.
“When we’re dealing with the pension funds, we’re often described as a battleship, not a swift boat. Everything is done based on 30-year projections,” he said. “We were up 20 percent this year, so by the time we roll into the 2021 results… the 10-year average is going to go up, the five-year average is going to go up, the one-year average is obviously going to be astronomical.”
As part of the report, the grand jury recommended the county form an ad hoc committee to study alternative pension plans and reduce the multiplier to around 1.6 percent for all employees by 2024.
The county must issue a response to the report within 90 days.