Grand jury calls out inconsistent campus safety across KHSD

Inadequate on-campus safety measures within the Kern High School District need to be addressed to ensure students are protected in the event of an active shooter, according to an assessment released Monday.
The report by the Kern County grand jury listed shortcomings including campus entrances left unlocked and unguarded, a lack of proper visitor screening and inadequate training at the highest level, among other problems.
The grand jury proposed half a dozen improvements to be made by certain deadlines, the latest being Jan. 1. Among them are classroom doors that lock from the inside.
A spokeswoman for KHSD said in a statement the district is reviewing the grand jury’s findings and recommendations.
“We are committed to ensuring a safe learning environment for our students and staff,” spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke stated. “The report offers an outside lens we will appropriately use to improve our safety and security practices.”
Monday’s report opened by explaining why it focused on security at the 42,000-student, 41-campus district. It said the nation is suffering from an “epidemic of mass school shootings,” noting there have been 11 such events since April 1999 involving three or more deaths.
News reports included in the 12-page report mentioned safety emergencies at four KHSD campuses in the last two years. It said altercations at local high schools have been frequent and that weapons have been discovered on campuses.
Only three of the 11 campuses visited by the grand jury asked for visitor identification, which the report classified as a violation of the district’s safety policies in need of correction by Aug. 15.
In another apparent violation, it noted several entry gates at various schools were unattended and left open during regular school hours — and called on the district to fix that by Aug. 15.
Many schools have cameras posted at entrances, the report noted, but they tend to offer limited visual coverage and too often provide unacceptably low resolution. It said that should be rectified, along with routine maintenance and ongoing staff attention to the cameras, by Dec. 15.
Campus supervisors largely lacked training necessary to deal with hostile situations, such as basic self-defense, specialized interpersonal communication skills and de-escalation training. It suggested such training be done by the start of next year.
It said KHSD schools generally don’t keep their classroom doors locked during school periods, but emphasized they should. The report proposed a deadline of Aug. 15 to install such locks accessible only to administrators, law enforcement and campus supervisors. It notes the Kern County Superintendent of Schools has called for the use of such locks.
Another suggestion it made was to post, by Aug. 15, standardized instructions in all common areas for what actions to take during an emergency.
The report did point out things KHSD is doing right, starting with the fact each campus has policies and procedures for dealing with uninvited guests and active shooter scenarios.
It noted the district has adopted a set of procedures called the standard response protocol, deemed to be a national model.
KHSD also uses an automated system that reads the license plates of incoming vehicles so that any belonging to registered sex offenders triggers an alert to school officials.
Another strength pointed out in the report is that campus staff, including teachers and substitute teachers, must finish online training on emergency procedures, and that those guidelines are updated regularly. Also, it noted campus security staff are required to complete specific safety training.