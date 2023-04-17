 Skip to main content
Grand jury calls out inconsistent campus safety across KHSD

20170724-bc-khsd-1

The Kern High School District Offices on Sundale Avenue in Bakersfield.

 File / The Californian

Inadequate on-campus safety measures within the Kern High School District need to be addressed to ensure students are protected in the event of an active shooter, according to an assessment released Monday.

The report by the Kern County grand jury listed shortcomings including campus entrances left unlocked and unguarded, a lack of proper visitor screening and inadequate training at the highest level, among other problems.

