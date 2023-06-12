An alternative funding source may need to be found soon to make up for a decline in tobacco sales tax revenue paying for health-care programs serving local children and expectant mothers, according to a report released Monday by a Kern County grand jury.
The report calls on the county Board of Supervisors to collaborate with other agencies on ways to increase the tax or find other sources of money to ensure adequate financial support for equitable medical, educational and well-being outcomes in local children. It also encourages more public attention on the organization that oversees such work in the county, First 5 Kern, along with more frequent reviews of its budget.
First 5 Kern Executive Director Amy Travis said by email Monday the organization agrees and is thankful to the grand jury for shining a light on the problem.
“The truth is, the well-being and development of the children in this county needs meaningful investment, and without First 5 Kern, many of these programs that support families and cater to their needs in their early years might not exist,” Travis wrote. She added the organization is working with others to find alternative revenue streams to continue the group’s work on behalf of Kern County children up to age 5.
Although local families stand to lose if funding dries up for children-focused programs such as dental services, special education and legal services to protect victims of domestic violence, the problems highlighted by the grand jury did not originate in Kern. Rather, First 5 Kern receives almost all its money based on tax revenue given out by state officials according to county birth rates.
California’s smoking population has been declining for the past decade, the grand jury found, undermining what it called a critical source of money for children’s medical and other care. It noted California is among the states with the lowest taxes on distilled spirits, wine and beer.
“One possibility is to have California and local governments increase alcohol taxes,” the report stated.
It gave the Board of Supervisors until Jan. 2 to find other revenue sources to support local children, and until Dec. 1 to promote new programs and projects in the news media, as well as work with First 5 Kern to review and update the organization’s strategic plan yearly.
A spokeswoman for county government declined to comment, saying the board has 90 days to deliver an official response. Likewise, a spokeswoman for the statewide organization, First 5 California, said by text it is reviewing the report and was unable to comment.
But county Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Flores did offer comments in a phone interview. He said he wants to hear from commissioners overseeing the organization — members of the Kern County Children and Families Commission — before his board takes a position.
“They’re self-empowered to start that” process of considering new revenue sources, Flores said.
He added that declining revenue from tobacco sales is actually good news. “The tough news is, (the tax) is working.”
Flores further agreed it’s a good idea for the commission to work with local news media “so people know what’s available. We want to make sure that people are utilizing it to the fullest.”
Using tobacco sales to fund care for children in California was first approved with 1998’s Proposition 10, which applied a 50-cent tax on every pack of cigarettes sold. After revenue declined along with declining use of tobacco, the state increased the tax in 2017.
As recently as fiscal 2021-21, First 5 Kern served 9,350 children with the help of 17,000 caregivers and 172 child-care providers, according to Monday’s report.
First 5 Kern collaborates with up to 65 agencies and helps fund 39 programs. The organization is governed by nine commissioners, most of whom are appointed by the Board of Supervisors.
Monday’s report listed 39 programs funded by First 5 Kern as of February. The largest was a $1 million contract with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to provide comprehensive dental services to children up to 5 years in age.
The next largest, according to the report, was a $625,000 contract with the county Public Health Services Department to deliver case management, parental education and support services to high-risk, poor, first-time mothers and their children.