An alternative funding source may need to be found soon to make up for a decline in tobacco sales tax revenue paying for health-care programs serving local children and expectant mothers, according to a report released Monday by a Kern County grand jury.

The report calls on the county Board of Supervisors to collaborate with other agencies on ways to increase the tax or find other sources of money to ensure adequate financial support for equitable medical, educational and well-being outcomes in local children. It also encourages more public attention on the organization that oversees such work in the county, First 5 Kern, along with more frequent reviews of its budget.