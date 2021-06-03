Grand jury: Arvin improperly received sales tax dollars from Outlets at Tejon

The city of Arvin has improperly received $701,516 in sales tax revenue from stores at the Outlets at Tejon, according to a Kern County grand jury report released Thursday.
The city has set aside the funds to pay back to the stores, but plans to incorporate any unclaimed money into its budget after Oct. 1.
Arvin voters passed a 1 percent sales tax increase in 2008 known as Measure L that was meant to pay for additional police and infrastructure projects.
In the report, the grand jury said the city identified 17 stores that were improperly remitting funds to the state of California, which was passing along the dollars to the city. The city said in a letter to impacted stores it played no role in collecting or charging the increased sales tax, but was informing the stores so the practice could stop.
Arvin Acting City Manager and Finance Director Jeff Jones believes the issue began in 2018 and involved a corporate accounting error.
"Arvin really needs the money, but I just couldn’t accept it," he said. "We have it set aside so that if anybody files a claim, it’s there."
The grand jury recommended the city use any unclaimed Measure L funds for road maintenance. However, the city is also facing a budget deficit of $724,184, according to the report.
Still, city officials told the grand jury revenue was higher this fiscal year than anticipated, leading to a more balanced budget.
Although the city has not heard back from any businesses, Jones said there are no plans yet on how to spend any unclaimed funds.
In another finding, the grand jury claimed members of the City Council were inexperienced. The two longest service members have been on the council for a little over two years. Two others have only served for four months, according to the report.
Jurists recommended councilmembers needed additional training to properly understand their position.
"We have elections and elections change and when you bring in new people, there are growing pains and that’s what I see this as," Jones said.
The city of Arvin must submit a response to the grand jury within 90 days.