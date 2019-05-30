Court and community schools, operated by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, will hold graduation ceremonies this Saturday.
Graduation will begin 11 a.m. Saturday at Bakersfield High School’s Harvey Auditorium.
The graduating class of nearly 240 high school seniors comes from court and community school sites located in five geographic areas of Kern County, according to a press release.
KCSOS court and community schools offer options that improve student safety, encourage learning, reduce classroom disruption and help reduce Kern County’s dropout rate. Campuses are located on 12 sites in Bakersfield, Delano, Kernville, Lake Isabella, Mojave and Taft.
During the 2018-19 school year, KCSOS provided education to approximately 3,500 elementary through high school students who were incarcerated, in juvenile court programs, expelled, on probation or at serious risk of dropping out of school.
