Nothing could stop several hundred people from celebrating graduates Monday night at Golden Valley High School — not COVID-19, nor the usual Bakersfield heat.
Golden Valley High School was the first Kern High School District school to hold a modified graduation ceremony Monday night at its football stadium. The event was also livestreamed.
Things looked a little different than previous years — face coverings were encouraged, grads could bring two guests, families were seated together on the field and social distancing had to be maintained between families. Extra guests waited outside the main gates to watch the ceremony.
Around 560 Golden Valley students were expected to graduate, according to Principal Paul Helman. There was the potential to have 1,500 people in attendance; however, not every seat on the field was filled.
Though the ceremony was not what students expected at the beginning of the year, it was still a night many were looking forward to.
“I’m happy to see friends one last time,” said graduate Francisco Abdulla.
After several months at home and having his track and field and eSports seasons canceled this past spring, he wasn’t sure if a graduation ceremony would be possible due to the coronavirus. But getting the chance to be on his high school field with his friends again was “a good way to end” an unforgettable year.
It was also a special moment for his mother, Sonya Gaitan, who did not graduate high school herself.
“I’m glad they were able to continue to have one,” Gaitan said. “It’s important to showcase students for an accomplishment 13 years in the making.”
During the ceremony, student speaker Sofia Bernal Ramirez, Associated Student Body president, began her speech with a moment of silence to those who have passed away. She also encouraged her peers to be mindful, reflective and positive, especially during current difficult times. Senior Class President Lacie Gago, who was emotional during her speech, praised her classmates for staying strong and pushing through a dark few months.
Afterward, graduates came up on stage one by one to accept their diploma covers and to take a socially distanced photo with Helman.
“We’re excited to have this many graduates on our campus today. I can’t tell you how cool this is,” said Helman. However, acknowledging that the ceremony was taking place during a pandemic, he encouraged anyone who felt uncomfortable to leave at any time.
Attendees seemed happy to be back at Golden Valley High School, so much so that it was difficult at times for many students to keep their distance from friends.
“It’s great being here ... it’s nice to see my friends again and teachers,” said graduate Carolina Cruz.
Though the night was full of celebration, many couldn’t help but look back on many of the events they missed out on — prom, trips, senior signing day, to name a few.
“I’m still excited but it seems dulled down,” said graduate Mackenzie Ruiz. “You set up expectations for yourself and then you don’t get it.”
“We’re happy we’re here,” said her mother, Donna Ruiz, but she wished her daughter could have had her prom night and been honored in several ways throughout the end of the year. “At least we get something.”
Ceremonies will take place throughout the week and will also be livestreamed. Stockdale, Independence and North high schools will hold their graduation ceremonies Tuesday night.
