Fourth District Supervisor candidate Grace Vallejo is calling for easier access to early voting for rural county voters.
She attended the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday to ask that supervisors provide more opportunities for voters in disparate parts of Kern County to cast votes before Election Day.
Kern County residents have several options for voting. They can go to their polling location on Election Day, or vote using a mail-in ballot, which became available Monday. Voters can request a mail-in ballot be mailed to them up until Oct. 30 or they can walk into the county elections office in Bakersfield and request one in-person, complete it and turn it in anytime until close of business on Nov. 5.
This effectively creates a nearly month-long window for voters to cast their vote either by mail or in-person using a mail-in ballot.
However, the only location for in-person early voting in the county is the Kern County Elections Department in Bakersfield.
That's where Vallejo sees a problem.
“It only favors residents in Bakersfield over those who live further away,” Vallejo said of the current system. “That doesn’t assist us in getting people out to vote.”
“It’s not really equitable throughout the county."
She suggested the county use public facilities – such as community centers, city halls or fire stations – as early voting stations.
Or, the county could use a mobile voting office as Imperial County does, she said.
Although Vallejo admitted it was too late in the election cycle for the county to put new early voting stations in place, she hoped the supervisors would prepare for the next election cycle by looking into what it would take to get more voting stations throughout the county.
Supervisor David Couch, who is running against Vallejo, referred the matter to the Auditor-Controller’s office.
But increasing the amount of early voter stations throughout the county could be more challenging than it seems.
The Elections Department already struggles with its current level of staffing, and adding more responsibilities could strain the department to the breaking point.
“You can’t just open a building. You’ve got to have experienced staff to run it,” said Karen Rhea, assistant auditor-controller. “And we barely have sufficient staff to run the office we have.”
The county does provide the opportunity for its residents to vote early through mail-in ballots. Over the past two presidential elections, the amount of mail-in ballots has increased.
During the 2016 election, more people voted by mail than voted at their polling place.
The state is already implementing a new strategy to improve voter turnout, but that plan could temporarily make it difficult for Kern County to expand access to voters.
In 2016, legislators passed the Voters Choice Act, which allowed 14 counties to mail ballots to all registered voters 28 days prior to an election.
A total of four of those 14 counties opted in to participate during the 2018 election, and those counties will allow voters to drop off their mail ballots in drop boxes or voting centers throughout the county.
But other counties will not be able to implement the system until 2020, and Rhea said the county would not likely adopt the new system until at least 2022.
Mail-in ballots can be requested until Oct. 30 using a form on the Election Department’s website.
Monday was the first day voters could cast their ballots. They will close at 8 p.m., Nov. 6.
