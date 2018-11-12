Did you turn on the heat this weekend?
With overnight lows in Bakersfield dipping into the high 30s, chances are you felt the chill and maybe even caught site of some frost.
Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher with the U.S. National Weather Service in Hanford said a dry, cold air mass that moved into the San Joaquin Valley over the weekend is responsible for the big drop in overnight temperatures.
Saturday and Sunday night temperatures reached a low of 38 degrees in Bakersfield, according to weather data, and Bakersfield will likely see similar numbers again tonight and tomorrow night, Bollenbacher said.
Average lows this time of year are generally 46 to 47 degrees, records show. All-time lows were in the 25 to 27 degree range in the early 1900s.
Elsewhere in the valley, Hanford reached a low of 32 degrees on Sunday morning and set a record low of 33 degrees early Saturday morning. Merced reached a record low of 29 Sunday morning.
As for rain, the last time Bakersfield recorded a measurable amount was back on May 26, when we logged .02 inches.
