Governor's office appoints Bakersfield union official to state air emissions committee

A Bakersfield labor union official was appointed this week to serve on a state committee that helps oversee California's cap-and-trade program and other climate policies.
Brian Holt, business manager and financial secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 428, said he was notified Tuesday night that he had been invited to become a member of the Independent Emissions Market Advisory Committee, which reports to the California Air Resources Board and the Joint Legislative Committee on Climate Change.
Holt, age 46, helps represent local electricians, including those working in construction, maintenance and local oil fields. He said he was grateful for the opportunity to see what he can do "for the working men and women of Kern County."
"I was asked if I'd be interested," said Holt, a registered Democrat. "I think they wanted somebody from labor."
The California Environmental Protection Agency's website said the committee Holt was appointed to was established by 2017's Assembly Bill 398 before convening its first meeting in 2018. Meeting at least once yearly, it comprises three members appointed by the governor (now including Holt), one by the state Senate's Rules Committee and one by the Speaker of the Assembly. One other member represents the Legislative Analyst's Office.
The position does not require confirmation by the state Senate and it does not come with compensation. It meets at least once yearly.