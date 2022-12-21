 Skip to main content
Governor's office appoints Bakersfield union official to state air emissions committee

A Bakersfield labor union official was appointed this week to serve on a state committee that helps oversee California's cap-and-trade program and other climate policies.

Brian Holt, business manager and financial secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 428, said he was notified Tuesday night that he had been invited to become a member of the Independent Emissions Market Advisory Committee, which reports to the California Air Resources Board and the Joint Legislative Committee on Climate Change.

