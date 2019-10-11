Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that could lead to the closure of the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield, but the operator of the facility says the law is unconstitutional.
Assembly Bill 32 prohibits the state from renewing contracts with private prisons after Jan. 1, 2020, and phases out such facilities by 2028. It also prohibits the use of immigrant detention facilities within the state.
The state uses two private prisons in McFarland, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds about 400 immigrants at Mesa Verde in Bakersfield, under a contract that is set to expire on March 18.
A third McFarland facility, the Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility, closed in September.
“These for-profit prisons do not reflect our values,” Newsom said in a statement, noting the bill fulfilled a vow he made during his inaugural address.
The immigration organization Freedom for Immigrants lauded the bill as a major human rights victory and vowed to help immigrants in custody obtain bonds to be released.
“Closing immigrant prisons is an essential step towards dismantling a system that profits off of abuse and lines the pockets of private prison executives and industry shareholders,” Freedom co-founder Christina Fialho said in a news release. “AB 32 is truly a model for the rest of the nation.”
Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, wrote the bill, saying it sent a powerful message that the state opposed profiteering off the backs of Californians in custody.
The bill passed 65-11 in the Assembly and 33-6 in the Senate, with all Kern County representatives voting against the measure except Sen. Melissa Hurtado, who did not record a vote.
GEO Group Inc., which operates Mesa Verde as well as three other private prisons in McFarland, says it does not think the new bill will hold up in court.
In an email to The Californian, GEO claimed AB 32 ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause, which gives federal law precedence over state law.
The email stated that GEO’s California facilities intensely focus on rehabilitation programs and post-release support services.
“States cannot lawfully pass legislation mandating the closure of federal facilities that displease them on the basis of ideological differences,” a GEO representative said in the email.
The bill is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, and is expected to cost as much as $133 million, according to a state analysis.
The high price tag comes from the increased cost of housing inmates in public prisons compared to private.
ICE said its legal experts will review a potential court challenge.
If Mesa Verde closes, ICE is expected to move the detainees to other facilities out of the state, which it says will create a burden on family members trying to organize visits.
The overall number of detainees in custody is not likely to be impacted by the closure of detention centers in California.
"Policymakers who strive to make it more difficult to remove dangerous criminal aliens and aim to stop the cooperation of local officials and business partners, harm the very communities whose welfare they have sworn to protect," ICE spokeswoman Paige Hughes said in an email.
Interim McFarland City Manager David Tooley has said the closure of the two remaining facilities operated in McFarland would significantly cut into the city’s budget.
GEO is a large employer in McFarland, and the closure of the two prisons would “ripple” across the community, Tooley has said.
