The Kern High School District is the only school district of the largest 25 in the state that has not closed, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a Sunday afternoon news conference during which he announced wide-ranging guidance and directives related to coroanavirus concerns.
Newsom said 24 of 25 of the largest school districts in the state have closed.
He said 51 percent of the districts in the state have closed, but they represent 80 percent to 85 percent of the children who won't be going to school.
The governor said by Tuesday his administration will have very specific guidance on how schools can handle the provision of free and reduced price breakfasts and lunches in light of campus closures.
Some 73 percent of students in Kern County receive free and reduced price meals and extra-support resources, The Californian reported Friday.
(2) comments
From the web page of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools: "Furthermore, state and local health officials report that school closures likely won’t make much difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19." So, if that is true why cancel high school sporting events. Why is it recommended not to have large group meetings and to keep a six foot space between individuals? Aren't most of the KHSD schools between 1500-2000 students ? Doesn't that number constitute a "large group" and how are you going to keep a six foot space between students in a classroom?
Reason: School districts don’t lose funding for cancelling sporting and academic events, but they WILL lose funding if students aren’t in their seats for classes.
Bottom line: It’s all about Money.
