Kern County is one of 19 in California that's being ordered to curtail indoor activities in restaurants, bars, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums for at lest the next three weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday during his daily briefing.
In an effort to stem a new surge in cases from the upcoming holiday weekend, Newsom also urged people to avoid gathering with people outside their own household and to avoid crowds.
"If we want to be independent from COVID-19 we have to be much more vigilant in our social distancing and ... being in situations where we are transmitting COVID-19," Newsom said.
Newsom said that despite the best intentions of wearing masks and social distancing, when people gather together there's a strong tendency to remove the mask after a while, opening the potential for virus spread.
"If you've already made plans for the Fourth of July, perhaps you've already done that, I hope you'll reconsider those gathering with people that aren't in your household," he said.
(10) comments
When does it go into effect?
my I ask a question.........were have all the anti-maskers gone?
Moardeeb hates America.
Ask yourselves why.
So the people that just got back to work are now unemployed and need to file for unemployment again? I feel bad for the business owners that are trying to make a living but I understand the spread is real. If people wore a mask and practiced social distancing we may not be in this situation. People are dying and our youth isn't able to get a good education. If the price to fix this is stay home and wear a mask at the store I AM ALL IN!
Has anyone really grasped that we are no longer welcome in Europe ? Thanks trumpy. Thanks a lot. I have a home in Italy and because too many of you can't be bothered with even the slightest degree of inconvenience, I can't go there. Put on your masks you selfish morons.
Will your teams stop the people who are most responsible for spreading this disease, the Protesters? Of course not, they vote Democrat.
Facts about protests came out last week. Protests HAVE NOT increased the spread. They looked at case information where the major protests occurred.
If you're gonna go there? Trump and his maskless no distancing rallies? 10 of his own staff infected! How about the protests by wing nuts to OPEN UP?
Statistics show a big majority of Democratds follow science and recommendation. Republicans, no.
Big Republican celebration coming up Friday in SD. No masks, no distancing.
You are on very thin ice.
Don't even try it.
This just in from the Mayor of Oklahoma City:
OKLAHOMA CITY —
Mayor David Holt released a new list of mandates for restaurants, bars and other venues in an attempt to limit people’s exposure to COVID-19.
Holt said starting Friday, all employees of restaurants and bars must wear masks and bar capacity will be lowered to 50%. He also said all venues with theater-style seating – such as weddings, funerals and churches – will be staggered.
Advertisement
The new restrictions will be in place for two weeks.
Although Holt has not issued a mask mandate for Oklahoma City, he did encourage people to wear them. He said he hasn't issued a mask mandate because it would be impossible to enforce.
Holt added that private businesses have the right to require customers and patrons to wear masks, just as they require shirts and shoes. Private businesses’ rights will be protected if they decide to mandate mask wearing.
The latest restrictions come after the mayor said the Oklahoma City metro area’s coronavirus numbers remain at an elevated level. He said that elevated level is manageable but is on the edge of an unmanageable level, especially with the Fourth of July weekend approaching.
Last week, Holt and the Oklahoma City-County Health Department listed seven “super spreader” locations where people are more often exposed to the virus. Those locations include weddings, faith-based activities, bars, funerals, house gatherings, gyms and other small events.
During Wednesday’s news conference, Holt said two sources of exposure that stood out since last week’s update were among bar and restaurant employees and bar patrons.
In a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he encourages Oklahomans to wear a mask in public where social distancing is not possible, but he said he would not issue a statewide mandate.
The spread of Covid is not as bad as the spread of anger, stress, depression which the Psychiatric Association has labeled the top leading illnesses of America and a major reason for murder and violent behavior
Wow. Americans have really become soft! " if I can't go drink, go to a theater and I have to eat at home for 3 weeks I'll go insane!" Let's see, Italy and Spain did it and so now they are free! Americans are inferior psychologically to the rest of the world who have flattened the curve?
What a sad state America is in! Buck up people. Stay home, wear a mask when you can't! Show some backbone!!
