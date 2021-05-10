Governor adds Kern to emergency drought declaration

Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to California's worsening water outlook Monday by adding Kern and 38 other counties to a two-county drought emergency declaration last month that has loosened restrictions on water transfers and could potentially send more water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to Central Valley farmers and households.
The action means close to a third of California's population is now living in a drought emergency as concerns mount that a dry winter followed by a warm spring will severely limit water availability this year.
Newsom said in an early-afternoon news release the emergency action is intended "to protect public health, safety and the environment."
“With the reality of climate change abundantly clear in California, we’re taking urgent action to address acute water supply shortfalls in northern and central California while also building our water resilience to safeguard communities in the decades ahead,” Newsom said in the release. “We’re working with local officials and other partners to protect public health and safety and the environment, and call on all Californians to help meet this challenge by stepping up their efforts to save water.”
Also Monday, Newsom proposed spending $5.1 billion on an immediate drought response along with long-term investments in water resilience in the near and short terms for building drought resilience, particularly in small and disadvantaged communities. He also proposed $1 billion to help Californians pay overdue water bills.
The $5.1 billion would be spent on projects such as drinking-water and wastewater infrastructure, groundwater cleanup, water-conveyance repairs and irrigation efficiency.
The governor's moves relieve some political pressure after Newsom faced widespread criticism from Central Valley politicians who have said his earlier drought emergency declaration should have been extended statewide.
“In Kern County, we know a drought when we see one," Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, said in a written statement following Monday's declaration. "That is why for weeks Kern County representatives were pointing out the obvious."
"We need to be proactive and minimize the drought’s impact on our farmers and our food supply," he continued. "The Governor has eventually recognized this and declared an emergency so we can make needed water transfers and take immediate actions to deal with this worsening drought.”
The Kern County Water Agency's general manager, Tom McCarthy, said in a written statement the organization was "very pleased" with the governor's actions Monday.
"This declaration will provide immediate avenues to help navigate these drought conditions,” he wrote.
The state Department of Water Resources had previously defended the decision not to expand the governor's drought declaration, saying Kern was only in its first year of drought and that local precipitation totals were actually up year over year.
But Monday's release said early warm weather and dry soils have lowered expectations for runoff from California's mountain snowpack, "resulting in historic and unanticipated reductions in the amount of water flowing to major reservoirs, especially in Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake Watershed counties."
The new conditions cut expected water supplies by more than 500,000 acre-feet, the governor's office said, which it estimated is enough to supply up to 1 million households for a year.
The governor called on Californians to do what they can to conserve water, including by limiting outdoor watering and taking shorter showers.
Newsom's proclamation orders the State Water Board to consider changes to planned releases from California reservoirs, and it raises the possibility of adjusting water deliveries in order to keep more water upstream.
The declaration also loosens certain regulations in order to cushion the drought's impacts, and requires state officials to expediate reviews of water transfers, "enabling available water to flow where it is needed most."
The Environmental Defense Fund welcomed the governor's actions and said the $5.1 billion investment, part of California's nearly $76 billion budget surplus, reflects the "scope and urgency of the water challenges facing our state as temperatures rise and droughts become more intense and frequent."
"We are particularly encouraged that the governor’s proposal addresses the needs of diverse water users, including people who lack access to clean drinking water, native fish and agricultural communities," EDF said in a news release.