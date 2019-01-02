Some Kern County workers have not escaped the clutches of the ongoing federal government shutdown.
Several agencies and organizations currently are closed due to the shutdown, which began on Dec. 22, with some federal employees on furlough until funding is restored. Two key impacts include the full closures of the Internal Revenue Service as well as Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks until the shutdown is ended.
While the parks initially were open, the National Parks Service decided to fully close them on Wednesday because of unsafe visitor conditions due to a lack of available services.
The Kern River Ranger District in Kernville — which manages 663,000 acres of the Sequoia National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service — also is currently closed. The Forest Service hasn't announced a full closure of the forest, which is south of Sequoia National Park.
The shutdown has caused all IRS offices to close at a time when residents are beginning to think about their tax returns. The closures include the Taxpayer Assistance Center in Bakersfield on Coffee Road near Hageman Road.
“We will resume normal operations as soon as possible,” says a message that customers receive when they call the center. “Under the federal law, all tax payments and filing deadlines remain in effect during this period. People should file and pay their taxes as normal.”
The center, which only sees customers by appointment, encourages those who have a scheduled meeting during the shutdown to call and reset once the government re-opens.
The California Farm Bureau Federation, a trade group that lobbies for government policies that benefit farmers and ranchers, said local offices of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on California Avenue also are closed.
Dave Kranz, communications manager for the farm bureau, said the closures “would delay applications and processing for farmers participating in USDA programs, including the Market Facilitation Program for commodities affected by retaliatory tariffs.”
Essentially, farmers can expect delays in applications for payments from the USDA in compensation for ag tariffs.
Incoming U.S. Rep. T.J Cox took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice his concerns about the USDA closures. Cox represents 21st Congressional District, which covers parts of Kern County.
“Because of (the shutdown), USDA offices will not be able to offer loans to farmers or administer rural development programs,” he said. “(President Donald Trump) is holding the hard-working families in the Central Valley hostage and hurting our economy. This needs to end.”
Congressman Kevin McCarthy spoke more generally about the shutdown during a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, which he posted to his Twitter page.
“We have a challenge along the border,” he said. “We want to solve that issue. We want to make sure we open this government up, and at the end of the day, the president...wants to solve this as well.”
Besides the USDA offices, the Bakersfield field office of the Bureau of Land Management also is closed. The local office, located on Pegasus Drive, manages 612,000 acres of public land from the central coast to the Sierra Nevada.
While the bureau is shuttered, the majority of BLM-managed lands — such as the Carrizo Plain National Monument just west of Kern County — continue to be accessible during the shutdown, according to the agency’s website.
Some federal workers are continuing to work without pay during the shutdown, including Transportation Security Administration employees. A Meadows Field Airport employee declined to comment on the work status of the TSA employees there as they not authorized to speak on behalf of homeland security.
The California representative for the TSA Public Affairs office, Lorie Dankers, could not be reached for comment due to being on furlough.
While many local federal agencies are closed, that’s not the case for all of them. A spokesperson for Edwards Air Force Base in Ridgecrest said there have been no impacts on regular employees but that contractors may be affected.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said their projects in the Lake Isabella area have not been impacted by the shutdown.
“We have our budgets funded through the Water Resources Development Act,” said spokesperson Tyler Spalker. “Any projects we’ve been doing are continuing to be funded.”
Business Editor John Cox contributed to this report.
