California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday his administration has formally asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to declare a federal disaster in the Ridgecrest area, which was hit by a series of large earthquakes in July.
If successful, the request would open a path for businesses in Kern and San Bernardino counties to receive low-interest loans to help them recover from the quakes, the largest of which took place July 5 and measured 7.1.
“The loss or damage of personal property following a natural disaster can have a significant financial impact on families and businesses,” the governor said in a news release. “The availability of these low-interest loans will provide needed relief to our residents as they continue to recover from the impacts of these earthquakes.”
Newsom's announcement was followed closely by a statement from Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, saying he has sent a letter in support of the governor's request.
“This designation will make homeowners and businesses eligible for assistance to help repair physical damage to homes or businesses, as well as allow entrepreneurs to apply for assistance to help mitigate impacts from lost business in the region," McCarthy stated.
Newsom declared emergencies in the two counties shortly after the initial quakes. He also secured a presidential emergency declaration, which brought direct federal assistance to the area.
