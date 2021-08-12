Gov. Newsom recall supporters hold press conference in downtown Bakersfield

Rescue California, a coalition seeking to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, made a pit stop in Bakersfield on Thursday morning in downtown Bakersfield to compel residents to vote in the recall election.
The speakers included the campaign manager for Rescue California, Anne Hyde Dunsmore, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, and several parents who have lost children to violent crimes.
Hyde Dunsmore began the event by unfurling an over six-foot-tall mock indictment detailing their grievances with Newsom to about 30 audience members. Her main concern revolved around Newsom’s approach to crime. She also spoke about the increase of homelessness and the cost of living throughout the state.
“It’s an endless list of abuse of the citizens of California,” Hyde Dunsmore said.
Zimmer said she is concerned about Newsom’s policy stances that release prisoners who eventually recidivate. Zimmer said she disagrees with Newsom’s claim that the recall is fueled by Republicans because Rescue California’s grievances are not aligned with political ideologies.
“He paroled killers, murderers,” Zimmer said. “In years past, with governors who were Democrats and Republicans, we never saw that.”
Many speakers at the event also said their push for a recall goes beyond party affiliation. Marc Klaas, a registered Democrat who voted for President Joe Biden, said Newsom’s executive order creating a death penalty moratorium gave the “gift of life” to his daughter’s killer. Klaas’ daughter was kidnapped, raped and murdered in 1993, he said.
“Our elected officials are doing everything in their power to coddle the criminals,” Klass said.
Steve Herr, also a lifelong Democrat, said Newsom’s policies overrule the citizen’s voices. Herr’s son, a decorated veteran, was murdered along with another woman. His killer was on death row when Newsom signed the executive order stopping all executions, he added. Herr said Californians voted for the death penalty in 2012 and 2016; the governor’s actions stripped residents of their voices.
“It’s dangerous to all of us when he does that,” Herr said. “Please remember that … recall this man.”
Speaker Tammy Bell said her baby was tortured and killed by Michael Panella in 1999. But, Panella was recommended for “early parole” because he turned 50 years old and has served 20 years. Assembly Bill 3234 reduced the requirements for early parole, which passed in 2020 and was signed into law by Newsom.
“As a mother, I never thought I would see this day,” Bell said.
Carla Pearson, who lost her son, also spoke out against Newsom. Bakersfield resident Arlana St. Clair, whose son was ransomed and murdered, said she decided to speak at the event because she is disheartened by the diminishing support for law enforcement by the governor and the early release of prisoners.
St. Clair added Bakersfield supports its law enforcement and is pleased Rescue California decided to make a stop in this city.
Over 200,000 people have volunteered in this campaign and the coalition formed in November 2020 to boost recall efforts, Hyde Dunmore said.
The recall election is set for Sept. 14. Ballots will be mailed to registered voters Monday, according to the Kern County Elections Office. Poll sites for in-person voting will also be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 14.
Sept. 7 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot.