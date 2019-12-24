State officials plan to attend a January Board of Supervisors meeting on the condition of Kern County’s oil industry, potentially allowing local leaders to directly question those who will be overseeing the state’s planned crackdown on one of the county’s defining products.
Earlier this month, supervisors voted to invite members of the oil industry to make a presentation on the impacts of new state regulations that could lead to the decline of oil production in Kern County.
Under Newsom, the state has halted the approval of hundreds of fracking permits until independent scientists can conduct reviews and temporarily banned the method of using high-pressure steam to extract oil from the ground.
Newsom has said the efforts are part of the state’s efforts to phase out dependence on fossil fuels in order to create clean energy sources. The state is working to become carbon neutral by 2045.
That could be bad news for Kern County, where three-quarters of in-state oil production comes from.
Last week, Supervisor David Couch invited Newsom to a meeting at 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the board chambers to discuss the new regulations and the state of the oil industry in general. Aside from state officials and industry experts, environmental activists have expressed an interest in attending the meeting.
On Tuesday, Newsom’s office said the governor’s administration would participate in the meeting.
“Our goal for the meeting is to promote dialog between the Department of Conservation, the County of Kern, the oil industry and other private and public entities that have a stake in oil and gas production,” Couch wrote in the letter. “We hope to hear more detailed explanations from your staff about the oil and gas regulatory initiatives and their impacts on Kern oil and gas production.”
