California Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed Wednesday schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year and learning will continue online.
“To all of the moms, all the teachers, all the caregivers, I know how stressful this is, trust me,” Newsom said. “I know what we’re asking of you over the course of the next few months.”
To make sure students can access online learning, Newsom announced a new partnership with Google to provide students with Chromebooks and internet connectivity.
KCSOS also confirmed it would be closed for the rest of the school year.
"The prospect of moving the date for school campus closures until the end of the school year is something our collective education community has been weighing very carefully," said Robert Meszaros, communications director for KCSOS. "Based on the Governor’s remarks today, it is clear that school districts will continue education for the remainder of the school year through online distance learning, only, and schools will remain physically closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year."
On March 25, Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary C. Barlow recommended that Kern County’s 47 school districts should extend public school closures through at least May 1 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
Meszaros added Kern County’s 47 school districts and local and state partners are working diligently to continue to implement distance learning and continued nutrition services for students.
The announcement Wednesday echoed what California schools chief Tony Thurmond said in a letter to statewide superintendents Tuesday. He indicated distance learning for students would be in place for the remainder of the school year.
"Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing, it appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year,” he wrote in the letter.
By keeping schools closed through the remainder of the school year, Thurmond, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, wrote, "...this sustains the safety of our students and families, provides consistency across schools in the state, and provides our districts and educators with clarity and the ability to plan for delivering education for the rest of this school year through a distance learning model."
He added this is a time to put all efforts into strengthening education through distance learning.
Students, especially those graduating this spring, say they are heartbroken over the decision.
"I think the saddest part is that we all were hoping to go back to just at least see each other and now that’s completely gone. All the memories we were hoping to make, we no longer get to," said Mia Polston, a senior at Centennial High School. "Right now I want to be with everyone more than ever. I want to walk the stage with my fellow classmates and celebrate all the amazing things we accomplished this year."
A decision on graduation has not been made by the Kern High School District at this time.
Governor Newsom is awesome. Decisive, thoughtful, intelligent, eloquent. Everything someone else's President wishes he could be. Sort of like he feels about Obama!
