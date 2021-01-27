Bakersfield College announced that Gordon Bellamy, current USC Professor and the designer for the famous video game Madden NFL Football, will be the next guest in the school's Distinguished Speaker Series.
Bellamy currently serves as a visiting scholar at USC Games Program and is the head of its summer bridge incubator program, which helps to cultivate talent in the next generation of video game developers. In the past, he served in key business and product development roles at Tencent, Electronic Arts and MTV.
He'll will speak Tuesday, Feb. 2 at both 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. via Zoom. The event will be livestreamed on the Bakersfield Student Government Association Facebook page. To learn more or to receive a Zoom link, visit https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/studentevents/dss.