GOP recall candidate pitches his plan in Bakersfield

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer seized on a high-profile fraud scandal at the state's unemployment department during a trip to Bakersfield on Wednesday to highlight why he should replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election this fall.
"This recall effort is not some political exercise; it's about the real human consequences of Governor Newsom's failed time in office," Faulconer said.
Faulconer touted his experience modernizing San Diego's IT and 911 system, and said he would make reforming the state Employment Development Department, which oversees unemployment benefits, his top technological priority in office.
He spoke outside the BLVD entertainment center in Bakersfield. The venue's director of sales and marketing, Elsa Moore, spoke about how her unemployment benefits were abruptly cut off after nine months by the Employment Development Department due to suspected fraud. Laid off since March 2020, Moore said she spent weeks trying to reach someone at EDD while she received no payments.
"There was a period of time where, it's sad to say, my bank account was $12," Moore said. "As a newly single Latina mother, it was the most difficult time of my life."
Moore said she finally spoke with an EDD representative after reaching out to Assemblyman Vince Fong's office for help.
Fong, who supports Faulconer's bid to replace Newsom, said nearly all his staff had been enlisted to help with the number of constituents experiencing problems with EDD.
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the EDD scandal required her to divert prosecutors away from important work on violent crime cases to investigate fraud. With five prisons in Kern, she said, the fraud locally was extensive.
"Gov. Newsom is destroying the public safety system in California and we will never be able to come back unless we change right now," Zimmer said. "This recall effort has to be successful and Mayor Faulconer is the person who can bring that change."
Kern County Democratic Party chairman Christian Romo said the EDD's problems were in place long before Newsom became governor and pinning the blame solely on him is unfair.
"It's the same old political finger-pointing," said Romo.
"I don't know that any one person could have saved us during the pandemic. There's no playbook to go by," he said.
The Newsom administration in February acknowledged that more than $11 billion had been fraudulently paid out in benefits as part of a widespread scheme in which claims were filed for prison inmates by their friends and relatives. Another $19 billion was also under investigation for suspected fraud, the administration said.
Both the administration and lawmakers have proposed reforms to the system.
Faulconer said he would implement a three-pronged plan to fixing the EDD: temporarily halt any new legislation impacting the department, make it more customer-friendly with an improved web portal and 24-7 call lines, and exempt new hires from civil service rules to allow for more flexibility.